Woman shot in back near Petersburg park, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — A woman was shot in the back near a Petersburg park on Sunday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. not far from Legends Park, according to emergency communications recordings.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were described as serious, according to Crime Insider sources.

Petersburg Police said officers were conducting an investigation in the area of Legends Park on Johnson Road and the 1900 block of Chuckatuck Avenue.

"Johnson Road between Johnson Avenue and South Boulevard is closed as well as Chuckatuck Avenue between South Boulevard and Johnson Avenue," police posted on social media around 7:30 p.m.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area as there is a "heavy police presence" in the neighborhood, officials said.

No suspect information or additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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