Fireworks and drones dazzle Richmond for America's 250th at SailFest

RICHMOND, Va. — Red, white and blue fireworks and drones lit up the night sky over the James River Saturday evening as Richmond SailFest celebrated America's 250th anniversary with a spectacular display at Rocketts Landing.

The free, three-day festival brought three tall ships to Dock Street Park, with the help of the U.S. Army, for a weekend of ship tours, live music, historic art and exhibits, and concessions.

The Oosterschelde joined The Pride of Baltimore II and The Virginia for the celebration organized by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and the City of Richmond.

Organizers described the festival as a "once-in-a-generation moment — one of celebration, reflection, and aspiration."

VMHC President and CEO Jamie Bosket opened the festival with a countdown and a cannon blast, setting the tone for the weekend.

"We knew we wanted to mark this moment celebrating America's 250th and what better way than starting here on the river where the history is so rich," Bosket said. "It's been a long time since we had something this epic take place on the riverfront."

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said the event was two years in the making, crediting Parks and Recreation Director Chris Frelke with approaching the museum and city leaders to begin planning.

"Richmond plays a really important role not just in the history of Virginia but our entire country. We thought it was really important to put time, thought and planning to look at how to lift up that history," Avula said.

WATCH: Richmond SailFest chief mate hopes to inspire young people to sail

Richmond SailFest chief mate hopes to inspire young people to sail

In his remarks, Avula offered a broad and nuanced view of Richmond's history along the James River, beginning long before European settlers arrived.

"Centuries before the Europeans arrived on these shores, dugout canoes carried families and food and tools and traded goods between villages and tribes," Avula said. "This land was not a wilderness waiting to be settled. It was already a vibrant network of relationships, of economic activity, and community."

Avula also acknowledged the river's painful history as a route that carried thousands of enslaved Africans into Richmond, where families would walk along the riverbank to Shockoe Bottom.

"Our history is complicated, right? This is, in part, a celebration of our country, but, in part, an acknowledgement that our history hasn't always been positive. And, in part, an aspirational look at who we can become over the next 250 years," Avula said.

WATCH: Tall ships arrive at Rocketts Landing for Richmond SailFest

Tall ships arrive at Rocketts Landing for Richmond SailFest

Among the ships drawing crowds is the Oosterschelde, the largest restored Dutch sailing ship, built in 1918 and based in the Netherlands. Matu O'Flaherty, a native of Scotland who worked his way up from volunteer to chief mate, said the ship's mission goes beyond sailing.

"It's a ship with a story. It's a ship with a history and is well over 100 years old. In this day and age, the best way to do that is to sail with a guest crew," O'Flaherty said.

O'Flaherty, who spends eight months of the year living and sailing on the three-masted topsail schooner with six crew members, said he hopes the experience inspires the next generation.

"My personal goal sailing on these kinds of ships is to inspire young people just like I was when I was 17. To show people that this can be a vocation and show people the passion and the bug you can get from sailing ships like this," O'Flaherty said.

Richmond SailFest continues Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. Admission is free.