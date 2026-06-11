Driver seriously injured in crash on Route 288 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver was seriously injured in a crash along Route 288 in Chesterfield County Thursday afternoon, according to the Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene, which was north of the Courthouse Road exit, at 12:24 p.m.



State police said the vehicle overturned. Photos from the scene show the vehicle on its side.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The south right lane and right shoulder are closed, according to VDOT's traffic map. Click here to track current conditions.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube