Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
30  WX Alerts 55  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down stretch of Hanover County road

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 16, 2026
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash has shut down a stretch of Old Ridge Road (Route 738) in Hanover County, according to an alert from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash happened near Taylorsville Road around 2 p.m.

VDOT said the closure is expected to extend into the Monday evening commute. Drivers are advised to find other routes.

We're working to learn if anyone is injured.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone