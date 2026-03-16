Tractor-trailer crash shuts down stretch of Hanover County road

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash has shut down a stretch of Old Ridge Road (Route 738) in Hanover County, according to an alert from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash happened near Taylorsville Road around 2 p.m.

VDOT said the closure is expected to extend into the Monday evening commute. Drivers are advised to find other routes.

We're working to learn if anyone is injured.



Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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