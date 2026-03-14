Richmond sets record highs before temps plunge 57 degrees and snow falls

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond experienced one of the biggest temperature drops on record this week, with temperatures plunging 57 degrees in roughly 24 hours.

The region hit a record high of 85 degrees on Tuesday. On Wednesday, another record high occurred as temperatures reached near 90 degrees. A cold front moved through Thursday morning, bringing snow and a dramatic cool-down. By around 3 p.m. Thursday, temperatures had dropped to freezing, with wind chills down to 23 degrees. In terms of the feels-like temperature, the region experienced a drop of more than 65 degrees.

Meteorologist Mike Stone said the swing is the largest 24-hour temperature drop since the late 1940s — and possibly the biggest on record.

"If not the biggest drop on record, one of the biggest ones," Stone said.