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Richmond sets record highs before temps plunge 57 degrees and snow falls

Central Virginia saw two record highs earlier in the week before a cold front brought snow and a temperature drop that meteorologists say may be the largest in at least 75 to 80 years.
Richmond sets record highs before temps plunge 57 degrees and snow falls
Richmond sets record highs before temps plunge 57 degrees and snow falls
Richmond sees one of the biggest temperature drops on record, plunging 57 degrees in about 25 hours
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond experienced one of the biggest temperature drops on record this week, with temperatures plunging 57 degrees in roughly 24 hours.

The region hit a record high of 85 degrees on Tuesday. On Wednesday, another record high occurred as temperatures reached near 90 degrees. A cold front moved through Thursday morning, bringing snow and a dramatic cool-down. By around 3 p.m. Thursday, temperatures had dropped to freezing, with wind chills down to 23 degrees. In terms of the feels-like temperature, the region experienced a drop of more than 65 degrees.

Meteorologist Mike Stone said the swing is the largest 24-hour temperature drop since the late 1940s — and possibly the biggest on record.

"If not the biggest drop on record, one of the biggest ones," Stone said.

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