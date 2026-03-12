Internet down: Hanover schools 'very limited' with what it can share

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County Public Schools is investigating an incident that has disrupted internet service and multiple school systems, a Hanover Schools spokesperson shared.

The school division, which serves approximately 17,000 students across 24 schools, said it became aware of the disruption on Wednesday, March 11.

"As soon as we became aware of this incident, we immediately engaged cybersecurity professionals, outside legal counsel, and other state and federal officials to remediate and investigate the incident," a Hanover County Public Schools spokesperson said in a message to the community.

The nature and full scope of the incident remain under investigation.

The spokesperson said the division is "currently working with cybersecurity professionals and others to investigate and mitigate a possible data incident."

As of Thursday, internet service and multiple HCPS systems remained unavailable across the division.

Officials said they do not yet have an estimated timeline for when service will return to normal.

Despite the outage, school officials said instruction will continue with teachers planning lessons that do not require technology "for at least the next week."

The division said it will "temporarily discontinue use of Chromebooks as an added precaution."

Parents and guardians who need to reach school staff are asked to contact their student's school by phone.

"We acknowledge that situations such as this are concerning, and we share your concern," the spokesperson said, adding that the division will "provide additional information as it becomes available."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

