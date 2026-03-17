Harry Potter, Alexander Hamilton, and Johnny Castle are hitting the stage in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Harry Potter, Alexander Hamilton, and Johnny Castle are among the memorable characters you'll see in Richmond as part of the upcoming 2026/2027 Broadway In Richmond series.

"The season opens this September with a new production of DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL, based on the beloved film," the producers of the Broadway In Richmond series said in a statement that accompanied the announcement of next season's eight shows. "Five shows will make their Richmond premiere, while three spectacular favorites return."

Ticket information for each show will be announced closer to showtime. Season ticket information and prices are available here.

Note: The following descriptions of the performances were provided by the producers/promoters.

DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL

September 22-27, 2026

Get ready to have the time of your life! Based on Lionsgate's beloved film, the story that awakened a generation is back in a new stage production. Dirty Dancing: The Musical is the feel-good escape you’ve been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters, and the allure of forbidden romance. Set to live music from the original film you love, Baby and Johnny bring to life the summer that changed everything. Your reservation at Kellerman’s awaits!

Broadway in Richmond

THE NOTEBOOK

November 3-8, 2026

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

Chris Jones of The Chicago Tribune says THE NOTEBOOK is “absolutely gorgeous, not to be missed,” and The New York Daily News calls it “a love story for the ages.”

THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Broadway in Richmond The Notebook directed by Michael Greif music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson book by Bekah Brunstetter choreography by Katie Spelman Photo by Roger Mastroianni

Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN

May 4-9, 2027

Welcome to HELL’S KITCHEN, the hit musical from 17-time Grammy® Award winning Alicia Keys—inspired by her life, her music, and her community.

Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL’S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

More than watching a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat and has you buzzing when you leave, wondering who to tell about it first. The music—a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—is brought to life through exhilarating choreography. It’s a soundtrack of rebellion, life, and love that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going.

Hailed as a New York Times Critic’s Pick that is, “thrilling from beginning to end – a rare must-see!" HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook), with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and the music of Alicia Keys.

Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL’S KITCHEN

JUST IN TIME

June 8-13, 2027

JUST IN TIME, the acclaimed "runway hit" (Variety) that is taking Broadway by storm, will make a splash in Richmond. An “utterly electrifying” (Entertainment Weekly) new musical, JUST IN TIME brings to life the story of Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable journey took him from teen idol to global sensation. Packed with his biggest hits, including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash,” and “Dream Lover,” JUST IN TIME is “a helluva good time at the theater” (Time Out) and a “wallop of joy” (NY Post).

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™

July 20-25, 2027

It’s been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

Hailed as a "jaw-dropping, soul-stirring must see" (The Washington Post), the Tony® and GRAMMY® Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

Broadway in Richmond

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

August 17-22, 2027

Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is coming to Richmond. Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards® including Best Play. “It’s one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade” (Forbes). When Harry Potter’s headstrong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. It’s a “marvel of imagination” (The New York Times) that will “leave you wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).

Broadway in Richmond

Add-on options for subscription packages:

MAMMA MIA!

October 6-11, 2026

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Broadway in Richmond

HAMILTON

February 23 – March 7, 2027

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards®, it has won Grammy® and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Broadway in Richmond

Remaining musicals of the 2025 – 2026 Broadway In Richmond season include:

THE OUTSIDERS: March 24 – 29, 2026 for 8 performances

THE WIZ: April 21 – 26, 2026 for 8 performances

& JULIET: May 12 - 17, 2026 for 8 performances

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.