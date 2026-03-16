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What's happening near Costco? Heavy construction equipment in Henrico.

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Richmond BizSense
The former Consumer Opinion Center next to Costco has been demolished.
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Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Heavy construction equipment has arrived on opposite sides of a busy stretch of West Broad Street in western Henrico. Work is underway on a new retail outparcel at the Westpark Shopping Center at 9645 W. Broad St., while the Costco store across the road has begun demolition on two neighboring buildings. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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