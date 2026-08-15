Back-to-school drive honors young basketball star Jaylen Martinez

RICHMOND, Va. — A back-to-school drive created in honor of 13-year-old Jaylen Martinez, who died in an accidental shooting last year, is giving back to underserved neighbors at Lucks Field Community Center this weekend.

The Jaylen Martinez Back-to-School and Stop the Violence Drive runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 and will supply over 200 students with backpacks, hygiene items, free haircuts and violence prevention resources. Children and teens will also be able to participate in a basketball game aimed at promoting teamwork, mentorship, leadership and putting an end to violence.

Watch: Mother celebrates life and legacy of 13-year-old basketball star Jaylen Martinez: 'He's still with me'

Mother celebrates legacy of 13-year-old basketball star Jaylen Martinez

His mother, Ciera Martinez, spoke about the impact her son left behind.

"With Jaylen's impact that he left on the community, a lot of this wouldn't be possible, so I'm just so thankful for everyone that's given back that supported ... I don't think his impact left when he did, and it's gonna continue to live through myself, Jennifer and the community," Martinez said.

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