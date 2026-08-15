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Family speaks out after person of interest in Petersburg murder is charged in another killing

Family speaks out after person of interest in Petersburg murder charged in another killing
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PETERSBURG, Va. — A man Petersburg police wanted to question in connection with a 2023 murder has now been charged with killing an Alabama man.

Stacy Davonte Clanton, 39, was a person of interest Petersburg police sought to interview in connection with the murder of Anthony Williams, who was killed outside a home on North Guildfield Drive in the Tri-Cities area in June 2023.

Clanton evaded capture before detectives traveled to Gwinnett County, Georgia this week to speak with him. He is now charged with an Alabama man's murder after that victim was pronounced dead in a parking lot on Aug. 2.

Clanton is being held in a Georgia jail with no bond.

Williams' family said the situation is a nightmare they feared. In 2024, Shade Williams told me whoever killed her father would most definitely strike again. Since his death, the family has been asking whether anyone would be held accountable for Williams' murder — and now detectives face an even bigger question: did Williams' killer disappear from Petersburg only to be arrested and charged with killing again?

"Had we got justice, there wouldn't have been another life that was taken," Shade said. "I feel like there were things that could've been done to prevent someone else from being killed ... You've got people at risk when you're letting people just wander off after taking someone's life. Save a person's life."

"It's poor communication," said Katrina Williams. "If this case is still open then why is nobody reaching out, updating us on what's going on? We need to know."

Detectives were in Gwinnett County, Georgia this week. It is not yet known whether Clanton provided information about the Williams murder to investigators.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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