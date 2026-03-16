Remembering Kaniya: Family gathers to honor 6-year-old killed in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — A memorial service was held over the weekend for the 6-year-old girl who was killed in a recent shooting in Petersburg.

Kaniya, who was identified by loved ones, was killed in a shooting at Petersburg East Apartment Complex on Tuesday, March 10.

Family members gathered to honor Kaniya Saturday evening. A brief video of the service was shared with CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.



"Her smile will always be in our hearts," a loved one said in part during the memorial service.

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said the investigation is ongoing and details remain limited, but sources told CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil last week that another child was involved in the shooting.

"As adults, we have to protect our children and in doing so, if we are going to possess these weapons, we have to keep them locked up," Christian said. "Gun locks are free. We offer gun locks, [so do] many organizations, insurance companies, gun locks are available for anyone that wants them."

Christian said there will be charges filed in the shooting.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Email tributes or memories of Kaniya to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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