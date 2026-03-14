Anthony Mack's family still searching for answers nearly 10 years after his murder in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly 10 years after Anthony Mack was shot and killed on a Richmond street, his family is still waiting for answers — and running out of time to get them for the people who need them most.

Mack was found on St. Paul Street in Jackson Ward on Sept. 24, 2016, in the early morning hours. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Provided to WTVR Anthony Mack

"Just gather some information, hoping that they're still working on it," said Sharron Hammond, Mack's sister.

For Hammond, the years have passed but the pain has not — 9 birthdays, 10 holidays and almost a decade without a man called brother, son, friend and, most importantly, father of three.

"He was very active in his son's life, his 5-year-old son at the time. He was very active in his life. He was a loving gentleman. He ran into some life issues, life can kind of take you there sometimes, and he had his own personal problems," Hammond said. "But regardless of all of that, he did not deserve to be murdered, to be shot dead and left in the streets like trash. He was my brother, my mom's son, only son."

The family said Mack had been living in Richmond for several years before his death.

"He had been living in Richmond for a few years with a girlfriend. They were on and off, back and forth, and I'm not sure what had happened," Hammond said.

Now, with his mother's health declining, the urgency for answers has grown even more pressing.

"We want answers, we want closure. We've gone all this time," Hammond said. "Right now, my mom's ill. We're hoping to get some answers for her before she transitions on."

Close to 10 years later, investigators are hoping a fear of talking has subsided and someone will come forward with the information the Mack family needs to close their loved one's case.

You can contact Richmond Police at (804) 646-5100.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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