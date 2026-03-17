Charges filed after Franklin Military Academy principal struck by driver, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver is facing charges after the principal of Franklin Military Academy was struck by a driver last week, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Monday, March 9, near Lucille Brown Middle School, according to Richmond Police. Principal David Hudson's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. In a message to the school community, assistant principal Jennifer Smith said he is recovering in the hospital.

The driver, who police have not identified, was issued a summons for failure to yield to pedestrian.

At last check, Hudson is continuing to recover in an area hospital.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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