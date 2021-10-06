Virginia massage therapist sentenced to 37 years in prison

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- A judge sentenced former massage therapist Shawn Robinson to 37 years in prison for sexually assaulting five women at Williamsburg Massage Luxe last year. The judge suspended an additional 99 years of Robinson's prison sentence.
Robinson was convicted in July 2021. He'd been previously convicted of a 2018 sexual battery on a woman at a Massage Envy in Chesterfield County.
Robinson, who spoke in his own defense prior to his sentencing, said he loved women, did not see himself as a sexual predator, and maintained 90 - 100 percent of statements made against him were false.
Chaz Roca, one of Robinson's victims, said she was pleased with the sentence.
"I hope he enjoys his prison time and I hope he sits in his cell and really thinks about the consequences and ramifications of what he's done," she said. "Not only to myself but every other survivor that fell underneath his hands."
Robinson, who was the subject of a CBS 6 investigation, was found guilty in July 2020 of misdemeanor sexual battery for raping a woman in February 2018 at a Massage Envy on Midlothian Turnpike.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.