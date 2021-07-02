'Last victim' on ex-massage therapist convicted of assaulting 5 more victims

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- The "last victim" of a former massage therapist at a Chesterfield Massage Envy who was found guilty Thursday of assaulting five more victims at a Massage Luxe in Williamsburg said she is left with underylying questions about how he was able to continue practicing.

Williamsburg-James City County Prosecutor Cathy Black said Shawn Robinson was found guilty of three counts of object penetration, one count of assault and battery, and six counts of aggravated sexual battery.

He was also found guilty of three counts of practicing without a license.

WTVR Shawn Lamonte Robinson

Robinson will be sentenced on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. He faces a maximum of life in prison.

Robinson, who was the subject of a CBS 6 investigation last year, was found guilty in July of 2020 of misdemeanor sexual battery for raping a woman in February of 2018 at a Massage Envy on Midlothian Turnpike that has since closed.

Survivor: 'Why was this guy still able to be out there practicing?'

Chaz Roca, is one of the Williamsburg survivors.

When we interviewed her in December she asked to remain anonymous, but now that Robinson has been convicted she decided to go public with her story.

"It turned into a calling for me to be able to have a voice. From what I understand I was the last victim. I stopped him from being able to do this to anybody ever again," Roca said.

She added that while she is pleased with the outcome of the trial, she remains concerned about how Robinson was able to get another job as a massage therapist after the Chesterfield conviction.

"We feel like justice was served, but we also have that underlying question, what happened? Why was this guy still able to be out there practicing? That is one of the biggest questions we all have at this point, how did he get this far?" Roca said.

PROBLEM SOLVERS INVESTIGATION: Massage therapist convicted of sexual battery, accused of sexually assaulting another client