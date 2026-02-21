Multiple people killed, injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood, police said.

The gunfire was reported around 2:47 a.m. on North 18th Street.

Police said responding officers found an adult woman down and unresponsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional officers arrived moments later and found an adult man who had also suffered apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. According to police, one man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The remaining six victims have injuries not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims, and no suspect information has been made public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Richmond Police or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.