Police ID victims, recover 50+ shell casings in Richmond mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the two people killed in Saturday's mass shooting in Shockoe Bottom as 23-year-old Genesis Jones, of Petersburg, and 42-year-old Dominic Jackson, of Henrico, as investigators recovered over 50 shell casings from what started as a fistfight.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards revealed the extensive evidence recovery during a noon news conference, saying "over 50 cartridge cases were recovered, multiple firearms" and six cars were towed from the scene.

The shooting occurred at 2:47 a.m. in the 000 block of North 18th Street when nine people were shot and two were killed after a physical altercation escalated when people pulled out guns.

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula called the shooting "absolutely unacceptable" and said the city will accelerate gun violence prevention efforts.

"What started as fist fighting, and there were members who came in and tried to break that up, but quickly escalated as people pulled out guns," Avula said during the news conference.

Edwards said an officer was in the area and noticed a commotion in the middle of the block. When she exited her car, she found one adult female deceased at the scene.

"Other officers arrived very quickly. As 911 calls started rolling in, so she was present before the first 911 call a minute later, was the first time a Richmond ambulance arrived on scene, along with Richmond Fire," Edwards said.

Seven other individuals were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Edwards said one male is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while the other six suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Officers immediately began rendering aid, so applying multiple tourniquets, providing pressure to wounds and getting some of the victims to a higher level of care," Edwards said.

Stoney called the shooting "absolutely heartbreaking" for the victims' families and unacceptable for the community.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking for the families of the victims. And let me also say that this is absolutely unacceptable. This is not how people want to live. It's not what our city is about, it is not what we, the residents of our city, deserve," Stoney said.

The mayor said the incident highlights the urgent need for the city's Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which was established this past year.

"This is the kind of event that when we stood up our Office of Gun Violence Prevention this past year, the work that that group has been doing to collate funding develop strategies that we are planning to launch," Stoney said. "We will accelerate the timeline in which we get them out."

The mayor said the office is developing interventions including community workers who would be present as bars close to help people get home safely rather than loitering in the streets.

"Community workers who would be out here as the pubs are closing down, who would be out here helping people recognize that they need to get home and shouldn't be continuing to loiter in the streets," Stoney said.

Edwards said detectives, along with the real-time crime center, have been working to analyze video surveillance and talk with witnesses since the early morning hours.

"A lot of forensic material was recovered here," Edwards said, describing one of the largest crime scenes the department has processed.

The chief made a specific appeal for video evidence from the community, particularly from people who may have filmed the initial fight.

"In the surveillance we've seen the surveillance footage. We've seen people were filming the fight ahead of time, so we need those individuals who left the scene to provide that to our investigators," Edwards said.

Edwards emphasized the department's need for community cooperation in solving the case.

"My ask for the community, is anyone, anyone with video of this incident leading up to it, or right after we ask them to share that with us," Edwards said.

Stoney balanced his call for justice with sympathy for the victims' families.

"I know that we are holding those things in tension, the heartbreak and the sympathy that we have for those we've lost, but also knowing that justice must be so that we need to do everything we can to keep our community safe, to address the wrongdoings that have occurred and to prevent these things from happening in the future," Stoney said.

Edwards said the investigation is in its early stages but emphasized the department's commitment to solving the case.

"We are in the early stages of this investigation. It just happened hours ago, but our detectives, along with our real time crime center, have been working, looking at all the video surveillance, talking with folks," Edwards said.

Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call Major Crimes Detective J. DeBoard at 804-646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app can also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

