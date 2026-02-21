Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PHOTOS: 9 shot, 2 killed, in Richmond mass shooting

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said nine people were shot in a deadly mass shooting in Shockoe Bottom early Saturday morning that appeared to stem from a fight that escalated when multiple people began firing weapons.

An officer in Shockoe Bottom just after 2:45 a.m. saw what looked like a large fight with cars driving at high speeds, Edwards said. The officer responded within seconds and found an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shockoe Bottom Shooting: 23-year-old woman among victims in mass shooting

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

