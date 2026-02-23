Shockoe Bottom business owner calls for action after mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A Shockoe Bottom business owner is calling on city leaders to accelerate a community safety initiative following a mass shooting early Saturday morning that left two people dead and seven others injured just steps from his front door.

Vinny Venuti, owner of Dream Haus, said he was shaken when he learned what had happened outside his business.

"My heart just sank," Venuti said. "With the amount of people that were shot, it's honestly disgusting. It's something that shouldn't happen."

Dream Haus opened two months ago. Prior to opening, Venuti said the theater grew out of an initiative called Shockoe Shine — a project aimed at transforming Shockoe Bottom into a safe environment while celebrating art and entertainment.

"Shockoe Shine was born to really flip the narrative of Shockoe Bottom," Venuti said.

After months of meetings with city leaders and other businesses, the project includes several components, among them a nightlife ambassador program.

"These nightlife ambassadors are there to welcome you back in, not to scare anybody off, but to welcome people in. Make it known that we are watching the space, we are watching the neighborhood and we care," Venuti said.

While the initial plan projected the program would launch this summer, Venuti said this weekend's shooting underscores the need for change sooner.

"It's something that shouldn't happen. There's no need for that to happen," Venuti said. "The reaction from everybody has been frustrating. It's been, 'When is there going to be a change?'"

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula addressed the need for that change on Saturday following the shooting.

"When everybody's out and they're enjoying themselves, they would come out. There would be community ambassadors who would be roaming the streets, who would be a resource, and as clubs are closing down, would actually shepherd people home, and so that's part of the strategy we're working on, pulling funding together for hiring and training up folks for that we had planned to launch," Avula said.

Venuti said he and many other Richmond residents hope the tragedy leads to real change.

"We want to see the streets filled with laughter filled with people," Venuti said. "We haven't given up on Shockoe Bottom. We just need action."

Venuti said he has plans to meet with city leaders again soon about Shockoe Shine and will keep the community updated on how they can contribute to the initiative.

