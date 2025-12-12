New cabaret theater in Shockoe Bottom aims to transform neighborhood culture

RICHMOND, Va. — A new cabaret theater is opening in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom district as part of an initiative to transform the area's nightlife and safety culture.

DreamHaus, located at 110 N 18th Street, is the branchild of co-owner Vincent Venuti, who envisions the space as an artist hub that will host shows, game shows, talk shows and various entertainment events.

"We are going to be putting on shows, game shows, talk shows, anything you can think of. We're going to do that here," Venuti said.

WTVR

The theater is central to a broader effort called "Shockoe Shine," designed to make the historic district a safer and more vibrant neighborhood through arts and community engagement.

"We want to be the lead in leading this initiative called Shockoe Shine, to make Shockoe Bottom a significantly safer neighborhood," Venuti said. "We want to flip the narrative. We want to illuminate the streets, and we want to activate the streets with all sorts of artists."

Venuti draws from his experience working on similar neighborhood transformation projects in New York City's Bushwick neighborhood, where he witnessed firsthand how arts initiatives can revitalize communities.

"I was part of this big initiative up in New York City to make Bushwick a better neighborhood," Venuti said. "It was a ripple effect, bringing in the artists, and it completely changed the neighborhood."

The Shockoe Shine initiative includes plans to deploy safety ambassadors throughout the area.

"These are eyes on the ground. They are visual markers to say that we are looking after this place. We are making sure that this is going to be a safer neighborhood from now on," Venuti said.

The safety ambassador program is still recruiting team members, particularly those with law enforcement or security backgrounds. Venuti hopes to launch the program at the beginning of 2026.

"We are looking for those professionals. Maybe if you are an ex cop or if you have security backgrounds, we would love for you to reach out to us," Venuti said.

Beyond the theater and safety initiatives, Venuti plans to organize festivals, parades and other community events to engage local artists and residents.

WTVR

"We're going to be producing festivals, we're going to be producing parades, all sorts of events," Venuti said. "We want the city to get involved the artists that are here in Richmond. Come on down to DreamHaus. We want to welcome you with open arms and see how we can all get involved together."

DreamHaus is hosting its opening night this weekend. Those interested in joining the safety ambassador team can contact Venuti through the DreamHaus website at dreamerfxstudios.com.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.