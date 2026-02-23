Richmond police offer resources to Shockoe Bottom businesses and families following deadly mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are asking the public for help as they work to make an arrest following a mass shooting in Shockoe Bottom that left two people dead and seven others injured.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, gunfire erupted on North 18th Street. Police say the shooting started as a fistfight between two groups of people before guns were drawn. Officers confirmed the fight did not start at any business, as all bars in the area were closed at 2 a.m.

"This was people hanging out on the streets. Two groups of individuals started fighting," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

Police identified the two people killed as Genesis Jones, 23, of Petersburg and Dominic Jackson, 42, of Henrico County. Seven other people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Jones was in Shockoe Bottom to celebrate her brother's birthday when the shooting happened. Her brother, Zekiah, remembered her as someone who brought joy to those around her.

"She was about good vibes, wanting everybody to have a good time and get along," Zekiah said. "She was the life of the party."

Jackson was a father of two and a soon-to-be grandfather, according to family members.

Edwards spoke with our crew about two hours after the shooting Saturday morning and said two guns were recovered, but investigators are still looking for more.

In the aftermath of the shooting, CBS 6 reporter Kelsey Jones caught up with Richmond Police Community Officer Farrhard El-Amin, who was handing out R.E.S.E.T. pamphlets to businesses in the 1700 block that may have been impacted by the violence. Officers and faith leaders usually partake in the effort following a homicide.

"There's too many guns and people are settling scores with guns and not even fighting anymore you know," El-Amin said. "They just shooting each other and it's really sad."

El-Amin, who has been involved with R.E.S.E.T., said the team works to help families cope with violent and disturbing crimes.

"This is just something to let the people know who might have been affected by this, there are services to help them because children shouldn't be hearing gun shots, people shouldn't be hearing gunshots in the middle of the night," El-Amin said. "Sometimes you need counseling, sometimes you need social services things like that and we want to give them that information."

El-Amin added a simple plea to the community.

"I just want people to put the guns down, you know, it makes no sense," El-Amin said.

Following the shooting Mayor Danny Avula said the city plans to implement a Community Ambassador Program that will send workers to help people get home safely as bars close, rather than just hanging out in the area.

Richmond Police also met with the Commonwealth's Attorney and law enforcement partners Monday to discuss the latest developments in the case. Those developments could not be shared Monday.

Police say they need any video from the community taken at the scene to help solve this investigation. Video evidence can be sent to 804-546-7323. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Major Crimes Detective J. DeBoard at 804-646-6795 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.