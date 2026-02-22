Bar workers on Shockoe Bottom mass shooting: 'I've never heard gunshots happen for that long'

RICHMOND, Va. — Bar employees working in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom described terrifying moments as gunfire erupted early Saturday morning, leaving two people dead and seven others wounded in a mass shooting.

Jada Moore and Tatianna Coleman, both bar employees near where the gunfire rang out, said they initially did not realize the gravity of what was happening until the shooting intensified.

"We didn't take it serious at first because we are in Shockoe Bottom. So we're used to the gunshots," Moore said. "But like I've told everyone, I've worked down here for over a year. I've never heard gunshots happen for that long consecutively."

Coleman said she heard multiple shots fired.

"It was a lot," Coleman said. "I heard at least 10 and it was back to back to back."

"It started off slow and was getting faster and faster," Moore recalled. "And that's when we were like, 'Get behind the wall.'"

"We didn't see anything until the shots stopped - when that happened, people split," Coleman said.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. at the corner of North 18th and Main streets, where multiple individuals opened fire after bars had closed at 2 a.m., according to Police Chief Rick Edwards.

"I can confirm this did not originate in a club," Edwards said. "All the bars were closed at 2 a.m. This was people hanging out on the streets — two groups of individuals started fighting."

WATCH: Mayor, police chief give update after deadly Richmond mass shooting

Mayor, police chief give update after deadly Richmond mass shooting

Edwards said that "shots rang out from multiple individuals."

Investigators have recovered two weapons and warn that there may be more. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that at least four different caliber rounds were found at the scene, with evidence placards numbering in the 60s.

The shooting has left two families preparing for funerals in a district meant for celebrations.

WATCH: Man calls for end to violence after sister killed: 'We were here to celebrate'

Man calls for end to violence after sister killed in Richmond: 'We were here to celebrate'

City leaders, who say they've already implemented safety programs in Shockoe Bottom, plan to move forward with additional initiatives.

"There will be community ambassadors who would be roaming the streets, who would be a resource. And as clubs are closing down, would actually shepherd people home," Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said. "So that's part of the strategy we are working on, pulling the funding together for hiring and training up folks... We had planned to launch early summer."

The incident marks one of the most violent shootings in Richmond so far in 2026.

Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call Major Crimes Detective J. DeBoard at 804-646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app can also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.



📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.