One week after Shockoe Bottom mass shooting, neighbors say they feel the impact

RICHMOND, Va. — One week after a mass shooting in Shockoe Bottom killed two people and injured seven others, business owners and neighbors say they are still feeling the impact.

Local News Remembering Richmond mass shooting victims Genesis Jones and Dominic Jackson WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

On the corner of North 18th Street, Margaritas restaurant was open for business Friday, but manager Tiffany Harvey said foot traffic has been slow.

"It's not as many people, we don't get the same crowd," Harvey said. "People are trying to leave early once it get's dark."

Harvey said on top of business being slow following the shooting, she's still on edge, leading her to enforce new safety measures.

"The back door is closed. It locks at all times now. I tend to have people stay in here with the girls once they do close up just so nothing happens to them," Harvey said.

Watch: Shockoe Bottom business owner calls for action after mass shooting

Shockoe Bottom business owner calls for action after mass shooting

The owner of La Bodega — who asked not to appear on camera — said the day after the shooting he only saw three customers the entire day. Now, a week later, he says business is the slowest it has ever been in seven years, calling the shooting "disheartening."

"It was like a warzone to me," said Johny Bell, who lives in the neighborhood. "So it's like, I looked outside and I saw bodies on the ground."

Bell moved to Shockoe from New Jersey two months ago, said he is already looking at new places to live because of the gun violence.

"I moved to Virginia for comfort, a different environment. I didn't come here for the same environment I came from," Bell said.

Bell said the shooting has also changed how he spends his time in the neighborhood.

"I do go down to Margaritas, but now I don't feel comfortable no more," Bell said.

Richmond Police started patrolling the area just before 5:30 Friday evening, with several patrol cars driving through the neighborhood. We asked business owners how they feel about the increased presence and whether they believe it will make a difference.

"I appreciate it because I don't want anything to happen. I want to be able to go home to my family," Harvey said.

Tension remains high in Shockoe Bottom following the shooting. Richmond Police has increased their presence and expanded patrols from 2 a.m. until 4 a.m. City leaders also plan to hold a meeting with business owners on March 19.

Watch: Richmond leaders vow stronger safety plan after Shockoe Bottom mass shooting

Richmond leaders vow stronger safety plan after Shockoe Bottom mass shooting

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.