Police urge public to share Richmond mass shooting videos

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are calling on people with video of the fights that led to Saturday morning's mass shooting in Shockoe Bottom to text them to 804-546-7323 or share with the FBI here.

Two people were killed and at least seven others were injured when gunfire erupted on North 18th Street just before 3 a.m. in Richmond's club district.

Officers confirmed the fight did not start at any business, as all bars in the area were closed at 2 a.m.

Police say the shooting started as a fistfight between two groups of people before guns were drawn.

"This was people hanging out on the streets. Two groups of individuals started fighting," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

Police identified the two people killed as Genesis Jones, 23, of Petersburg, and Dominic Jackson, 42, of Henrico County. Seven other people were treated at the hospital for their injuries.

Jones was in Shockoe Bottom to celebrate her brother's birthday when the shooting happened. Her brother, Zekiah, remembered her as someone who brought joy to those around her.

Jackson was a father of two and a soon-to-be grandfather, according to family members.

"I just want people to put the guns down, you know, it makes no sense," Richmond Police Community Officer Farrhard El-Amin told CBS6.

Following the shooting, Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said the city plans to implement a Community Ambassador Program that will send workers to help people get home safely as bars close, rather than just hanging out in the area.

Richmond police also met with the Commonwealth's Attorney and law enforcement partners Monday to discuss the latest developments in the case. Those developments have not been shared publicly.

