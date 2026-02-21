Officer saw 'large fight' seconds before deadly Richmond mass shooting, police chief says

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said nine people were shot in a deadly mass shooting in Shockoe Bottom early Saturday morning that appeared to stem from a fight that escalated when multiple people began firing weapons.

An officer in the area of Shockoe Bottom just after 2:45 a.m. saw what looked like a large fight with cars driving at high speeds, Edwards said. The officer responded within seconds and found an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman's family identified her as 23-year-old Genesis Jones, who was in Shockoe Bottom celebrating her brother's birthday when gunfire erupted. According to sources, Jones was not involved in any dispute and was considered an innocent bystander walking through the neighborhood when she was hit.

Other officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was also pronounced deceased on scene.

"At that point, officers found another four individuals suffering from what are considered at this time non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to various hospitals by Richmond Ambulance Authority, and we later learned that three individuals responded to local hospitals via private vehicle," Edwards said.

In total, seven other victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police said one man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, and the remaining six suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

"So at this point, it seems like a fight started. Individuals intervened in that fight and shots were fired," Edwards said.

The shooting occurred in the middle of the street in the 000 block of North 18th Street.

Witnesses describe chaos

Witnesses told CBS 6 they heard what sounded like automatic gunfire, getting closer and closer. Bartenders at a bar near 18th and Franklin said patrons ducked behind the bar to avoid the shots.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett described the scene as "mad chaos" with cars riddled with bullets, evidence technicians collecting shell casings, and detectives reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses in an effort to identify suspects.

Edwards expressed frustration with the incident, noting it happened on what had been a relatively quiet night with smaller crowds than typically seen during summer months.

"This is what I say all the time. If you're carrying firearms, you can't engage in a normal fight because it escalates like it did when one person starts shooting, multiple people start shooting. That's what we saw tonight. There were at least two shooters," Edwards said.

Large crime scene investigation

Police have shut down parts of Shockoe Bottom as they process the large crime scene. Streets are blocked from 17th and Main to 19th and Main, and also around 18th and Franklin.

The shooting caused collateral damage, with bullet holes visible in cars in the area. Edwards said forensic teams will be on scene for hours, collecting evidence.

"We're looking at video cameras and we're asking members of the public that were out here to call us at 780-1000. We're also going to be looking at various forms of technology that are down here to help us make sense of this chaotic night," Edwards said.

Detectives remain in the early stages of their investigation, talking to witnesses, analyzing video evidence, and examining damaged vehicles. Authorities have not released information about a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call Major Crimes Detective J. DeBoard at 804-646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app can also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

