Suspect charged in Shockoe Bottom mass shooting is brother of one of the victims, police confirm

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the three men charged with murder in the deadly Feb. 21 Shockoe Bottom mass shooting is the brother of one of the two victims killed that night, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards confirmed Saturday.

Drevon Jackson-Brown, 25, of Henrico — who was taken into custody minutes before Saturday's news conference — has been charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Edwards confirmed that Jackson-Brown is the brother of Dominic Jackson, 42, of Henrico County, one of two people killed in the shooting. Family members previously told Crime Insider Jon Burkett that Jackson was a father of two and a soon-to-be grandfather.

The other victim killed in the shooting was Genesis Jones, 23, of Petersburg.

Carlos Johnson Jr., 26, of Henrico, was also charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Johnson was arrested Thursday night.

Shaquan Morris, 22, of Henrico, was also charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Morris was arrested early Friday morning.

All three suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Provided to WTVR Genesis Jones, of Petersburg, and Dominic Jackson, of Henrico, were killed in the mass shooting in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom early Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

Edwards said the investigation remains ongoing and declined to discuss details about the relationships between those involved, saying those details would come out at trial. He did confirm that the shooting sparked off outside of the clubs in Shockoe Bottom, not inside.

"We do believe other people had firearms and were discharging them, but we do believe we have held accountable those that were responsible for the deaths," Edwards said.

Edwards said the case was among the most complex his department has investigated, with forensic investigators and detectives working without a day off since the shooting occurred.

"The goal is to get to the truth of what happened, not to come to some conclusion, but to find the truth," Edwards said.



WATCH: 3 Henrico men arrested in deadly Shockoe Bottom mass shooting, police say

3 Henrico men arrested in deadly Shockoe Bottom mass shooting, police say

Commonwealth's Attorney Colette Wallace McEachin said her office will prosecute the cases to the fullest extent of the law and extended sympathies to the victims' families.

"The Commonwealth Attorney's office also wants to extend its sympathies to the family members of the deceased and to reassure everyone in the city of Richmond that we will prosecute these crimes and all crimes to the fullest extent of the law," McEachin said.

Edwards said he believes the arrests will bring some measure of closure to those affected.

"I think most people were pretty frustrated with it as the days went on without charges. I think that this will bring some sense of closure to the families that are involved and to the individuals who were traumatized by that day," Edwards said.

Anyone with information about the Shockoe Bottom shooting was asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. DeBoard at 804-646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app can also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Police announce arrests in deadly Shockoe Bottom mass shooting

FULL PRESSER: Police announce arrests in deadly Shockoe Bottom mass shooting

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.