Shockoe Bottom shooting suspects had no serious criminal history, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — Police say three arrests made in connection with the deadly Shockoe Bottom mass shooting are just the beginning — and Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the three men charged had no serious prior run-ins with police.

Drevon Jackson-Brown, 25, Carlos Johnson Jr., 26, and Shaquan Morris, 22, all of Henrico County, have each been charged with first-degree murder and firearm-related offenses in connection with the Feb. 21 shooting that left two people dead and seven others injured.

Police also revealed that Jackson-Brown and Johnson, Jr. were two of the seven people wounded in the shooting.

WATCH: Suspect arrested in Shockoe Bottom shooting is brother of man killed, police chief says

Shockoe Bottom shooting suspect is victim's brother

City leaders said alcohol, a street fight and easy access to guns fueled the violence in Shockoe Bottom.

Crime Insider sources said the three men had no serious run-ins with police prior to the shooting.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards addressed the backgrounds of those arrested.

"I don't want to get into the details of this investigation, but I'll tell you that many of the individuals you saw their names," Edwards said. "You'll be able to look through court records and realize that these are not hardened criminals. These are people that brought guns to a social event, found themselves in a situation and made terrible decisions that cost two people their lives and wounded other people."

Local News PHOTOS: 9 shot, 2 killed, in Richmond mass shooting

Police said investigators are combing through surveillance video and other evidence to determine who else may have fired a weapon that morning.

Both the ATF and FBI are serving in support roles. The ATF is running shell casings through NIBIN, a ballistic reading machine that helps investigators determine what gun the bullets came from. The FBI is also assisting Richmond police.

Ian Kaufmann, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Richmond Field Office, said the agency is "creating a timeline and putting together a product that can be used in the prosecution of any offenders in this investigation."

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Police announce arrests in deadly Shockoe Bottom mass shooting

FULL PRESSER: Police announce arrests in deadly Shockoe Bottom mass shooting

The police chief spoke about the frustration surrounding the case.

"This is just people making terrible decisions with profound, everlasting results," Edwards said. "So it's even more frustrating, if that can be said."

City leaders called on the community to help make Shockoe Bottom a safe gathering place.

"This needs to stop," Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said. "We need this to be a place where people can enjoy themselves, where people can connect to other people in community, and do so without ending lives needlessly."

Police urged anyone who recorded videos of the confrontations that led to the shootings to text them to 804-546-7323. Videos and tips can also be sent via the FBI's special website: FBI.gov/shockoebottomshooting

Anyone with information about the Shockoe Bottom shooting was asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. DeBoard at 804-646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app can also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.