Watch Now
NewsTrending

Actions

Here's a look at the good news stories you may have missed this week

Posted at 4:33 PM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 16:54:15-05

Here's a look back at the good news from the past week featured on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. We also included the inspiring stories about the exceptional people who call Central Virginia home. Thank you for sharing your voice and making a difference in our community.

If you love good news, please share these stories on social media to help spread the word!

Do you see a story missing from our list or do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEB_CBS 6 Community_480x360.png

See the great things happening in our community