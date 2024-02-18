Here's a look at the good news stories you may have missed this week

Here's a look back at the good news from the past week featured on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. We also included the inspiring stories about the exceptional people who call Central Virginia home. Thank you for sharing your voice and making a difference in our community.
If you love good news, please share these stories on social media to help spread the word!
Why a Virginia post office adds a 'heart-shaped postmark' every Valentine's Day
For those living in southern Virginia, the cards they mail have to first pass through the door of a one-of-a-kind post office, in Valentines, Virginia.
Virginia mom who suffered sudden cardiac arrest: 'He’s my hero'
Brooke Jones remembers feeling bad and going to lie down while her husband, family and friends were watching football downstairs.
If you need help filing your taxes, they'll do it for free
Two churches in Ashland, Virginia have partnered to run a free tax preparation assistance program for those living in their area and beyond.
