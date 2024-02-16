Bringing fashion to Farmville: Why these women are bringing big city fashion to smalltown Virginia

FARMVILLE, Va.-- Three Southside Virginia women are combining their talents to bring a first-of-its-kind runway show to Farmville.

The idea for “Bringing Fashion Home,” an inclusive runway show has been more than a year in the making.

Executive director of the show, Kay Woodson, has modeled across the country but has always dreamed of hosting her own show in her hometown.

“I've traveled for years, and done so much outside of my community,” explained Woodson. “And I felt like it was just time to bring it home. And so you know, everybody has an idea of who I am and what I do. But now we finally get to like, actually showcase that.”

Woodson teamed up with boutique owner Sundari Morgan, who owns Lex on Main in downtown Farmville, and Amber Jones, who helps run Talley Jewelry, to put on the February 25 event at Longwood Center for the Visual Arts.

“Coming from such a small town, being at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts was a dream of all of ours,” said Woodson. “It's a huge opportunity to be able to showcase there.”

These organizers say the goal of the event is to bring fashion and beauty to rural communities. The show will feature around 50 models and clothing from nearly a dozen designers and business owners across the region.

“It's going to do more than just bring fashion to Farmville,” noted Morgan. “It's going to bring fashion to Nottoway, and it's going to bring fashion to Crewe, and it's going to bring fashion to Amelia, Charlotte Court House, all of the surrounding areas. And it's going to have a much bigger impact.”

There will also be a flapper fashion show on display in front of the Center, with pieces from the 1920s on display in coordination with this event.

Doors open at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 25, and the show starts at 3 p.m. CBS 6’s Caroline Coleburn is the emcee, alongside WRIC ABC 8 reporter and anchor Autumn Childress.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://www.bringingfashionhome.com/.

