Students from Pemberton Elementary deliver Valentine's cards to assisted living residents

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Valentine's Day may have been Wednesday, but some Henrico students celebrated the season of love on Friday.

That is when third-grade students from Pemberton Elementary School delivered some handmade Valentine's cards to residents of Hermitage Richmond, an assisted living facility.

Staff members said it was a great example of the importance of kindness and showing love to others.

The residents were excited to receive the cards, according to staffers, who said it was wonderful to see the joy the residents experienced interacting with the children.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Local News Wedding at Virginia assisted living home shows 'it's never too late' WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff