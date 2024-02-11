Residents getting married at Virginia assisted living home show 'it's never too late'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Joe Valdez in the video player above.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An 89-year-old woman who got married at a Virginia assisted living home Saturday said a friend introduced her to her 56-year-old groom when he moved into the facility.

"We just got acquainted," Gloria Kirby, Morningside in the West End's resident ambassador, recalled. "It's been about a year. He's a very kind man, thoughtful and considerate."

WTVR Gloria Kirby

Randy Wray said just moments before the afternoon ceremony that his heart "was jumping" as he thought marrying his "Pumpkin."

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," he said.

Randy said the wedding was and "a long time coming" and that it's never too late to find love.

"Because I never thought I'd find it again. I gave up," he said.

WTVR Randy Wray

Gloria said she liked what she saw in Randy.

"As you grow older, which I have, it becomes easier to decipher people and their feelings and dealing with other people," Gloria said. "Today's my wedding day. I just can't believe this."

She also offered this advice for others contemplating getting back into the dating game.

"I would challenge any woman to go after a man she wants," Gloria urged.

WTVR Morningside in the West End Activities Director Brittany Volz

Brittany Volz, the Activities Director at Morningside in the West End, called the love the pair have for one another "undeniable."

"They take such good care of each other and truly put each other first," Volz said.

Volz was elated to be planning and hosting a wedding at the facility.

"I never thought as an activity director, I would get to throw a wedding in an assisted living facility," Volz said. "So this is a big deal."

Additionally, staffers hosted a reception for the newlyweds before Gloria and Randy boarded the facility's bus festooned with "Just Married" signs to take a driving tour of Richmond.

"This is just amazing. You don't really get to see a lot of people get married at this age," Volz said. "Life doesn't have to stop when you move into an assisted living facility."

WTVR Gloria Kirby and Randy Wray wed at Morningside in the West End on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Congratulations, Gloria and Randy!

If you would like to send a card to congratulate the newlyweds, their address is:

Gloria and Randy Wray

Morningside in the West End

3000 Skipwith Road

Henrico, Virginia 23294

