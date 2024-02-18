How Women of Power are helping the homeless: 'We just want to give'

RICHMOND, Va. – The Women of Power group served a hot meal to people experiencing homelessness in Richmond on Saturday.

The women set up shop on Chamberlayne Avenue with enough food to feed 200 people.

“I feel good, I'm almost in tears. This is what we want to do. We want to help give back,” Yvette Cannon, a member of the group, said. “We have jobs, we have homes, we have raised our families and we just want to give. We want to help.”

In the five years since the group was founded, they have provided meals, clothes and other necessities to those in need.

