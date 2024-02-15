How you can help name this new rescued otter at Maymont

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new rescued otter will make her first appearance at Maymont's Robins Nature Center in March, and they want the public to help choose her name.

Maymont

The three-year-old otter is already at Maymont getting acclimated to her new surroundings, as well as another otter, Louis, who also arrived six years ago from Louisiana.

Maymont Louis the otter

“Like Louis, this young otter comes from Louisiana, where she had been determined by local authorities to be a nuisance predator to crawfish harvesters,” said Joe Neel, Maymont Senior Manager of Zoology. “We are happy to give her a second chance at a long and healthy life here at Maymont. River otters (Lontra canadensis) have made a comeback in the past decade after a long absence from the James River Park System thanks to improved water quality, but they can be difficult to spot in the wild.”

To name the new otter, Maymont says anyone who donates to Adopt an Animal, here, between Thursday and February 25, can submit a name.

The top three names will be voted on in a public poll from March 1 through March 8 on Maymont's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Then, the new name will be announced the weekend of March 15.

