A 1995 photo of these VSU 'Woo Woo' cheerleaders' went viral. Then they put on their uniforms again

ETTRICK, Va. — Watching from the sidelines, CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels and Photojournalist A.J. Nwoko observe four women in their element. The four women enjoy each other’s company, laugh, and “stomp and shake.”

As they start their cheer, being this in sync, doesn’t just come from practice or ingrained muscle memory. It comes from being lifelong sisters.

“I will say making the team was just a phenomenal sisterhood,” said Bonika Wilson.

This friendship was formed 30 years ago at Virginia State University in Petersburg.

“The sisterhood. I didn't expect that. I didn't expect the bond that we would have with each other.” Said La Verne Burrus-Johnson.

Provided to WTVR

The sisterhood they’re referring to began with the VSU Cheerleaders, affectionately knows as the Woo Woos.

“We all had very much different personalities, but somehow, we all jelled," Tawanna Tynes said. "We all had a great work ethic. We were perfectionists.”

All of these traits paid off in order them to each claim one a coveted spot.

"We all made spirit 94. We were the four. We were15. We were the Fab 15,” all four ladies chimed in.

Now, three decades later, these powerhouse moms, business women, and authors stormed center court in a different way.

“I'm not a social media person. So it was like, 'What in the world?' My daughter was like, 'You all are viral.' 'What does that mean, girl?'” said Tawanna.

It means a picture from 1995 climbed to more than 2 million views and 11,000 likes on X.

They remember taking the pictures, but had no idea who found it, or who posted it.

“I don't know. I don't know where they got it. We didn't post it. We had no idea.”

That unknown person, who posted the picture on social media sparked positivity and curiosity.

“Most of the comments are great and then you have your, where are they now? I bet they are grandmothers.” Said Tawanna.

Bonika adds, “What do these aunties look like now?”

So we they started texting each other about the new viral status and what to do next. They started joking about taking an updated picture to ease the curiosity of some of the commentors. Well, that joke turned into a photo shoot, with an unexpected outcome.

“Once we put those uniforms on, I'm saying, it felt like our body was like, 'Are you about to go cheer? Because that's what I want to do.' So it was a great feeling. So thank you all for letting us go viral,” Tawanna said.

“But then at the same time, knowing all that you've been through for 30 years, I'm still standing here able to put this on and still feeling good about myself.” Added Meketah

50-year-olds Laverne Burrus-Johnson and Tawanna Tynes and 48-year-olds Meketah Wyatt and Bonika Wilson soon saw how others felt about them.

They went viral again.

This time, their reel racked up more than 22 million combined views across multiple accounts, all touting the impressive 1995 before and 2023 after.

They all searched comments, hoping no shade was thrown.

“We were looking. We were like, 'Do you see anything?' OK, we're good. We're still good.”

Then there were dozens of online articles sharing the pictures too.

“What I loved about the viral picture more so than the excitement of going viral is the comments. Women everywhere, not just black women, but women everywhere, were saying, Oh, my God, this is how 50 looks. Oh, my God, look at these women. They look amazing. They don't look like they've aged,” said Bonika.

No jealousy, no negativity.

Provided to WTVR

Women were uplifting women,inspiring one another to do better and be better.

“They see the happiness that we have just being around each other and that all started with the foundation that we got here at Virginia State University,” said La Verne.

These accomplished women soon turning the spotlight away from themselves during the interview.

“How can we talk about the viral picture and not talk about our school with backup, not talk about our coach or our school. We had to. Because if it wasn't for them, it would have never been a picture,” said Tawanna

Because it’s what they learned off the black top that stuck with them the most.

Provided to WTVR

“The values that Doctor Johnson, instilled in us around making sure that you create a legacy, making sure that you have belief in yourself. I remember Doc would always say, We had this saying, I know I'm beautiful. I'm beautiful. I know I'm beautiful. Don't you think?...

Doc had a spirit of perfection. Now, of course, Doc is not perfect. No human is. But she did have a spirit of, I'm going to look a certain way. I'm going to carry myself a certain way. I'm going to serve a certain way. I'm going to show up a certain way. I think we took that on,” said Bonika.

That spirit of perfection kicking in as soon as their coach, Dr. Paulette Walker-Johnson saw her Woo Woos.

She created a respected and highly regarded legacy.

“The program started in 1974. When I arrived here, I was given the cheerleaders,” said Dr. Walker-Johnson.

Provided to WTVR Dr. Paulette Walker-Johnson

She forever changed the landscape of HBCU cheerleading.

“I would always tell them, I'm going to respect you, and you respect me, and God is in charge of this program. Once you got that, you're not going to ever fail,” said Dr. Walker-Johnson.

A proud coach of Spirit 94.

“They were viral potential when they cheered back in 1994 when they made it, they are a special group. And as you see, they carry the principles, the patterns, the values of woo with them. And I'm not not surprised that the world gave them that,” said Dr. Walker-Johnson.

Provided to WTVR

Another remarkable aspect of this family is the support received from the school and VSU President.

“Cheerleading does not go unnoticed at Virginia State University. Paulette Walker-Johnson has started an incredible tradition here with the Woo Woos… the stomp and shake. 12:11:20 We love our Woo Woos at Virginia State University,”

“It’s incredible to see their incredible success. Not only are they beautiful and talented but they are also very much accomplished. And the fact they’ve done so much to represent Virginia State University, it makes us proud,” said Dr. Makola M. Abdulla.

These women, having the support of their VSU family and beyond, are still stomping and shaking through it all, 30 years later.

“So when you see us, it's really by God's grace and mercy that we're still here smiling, giving inspiration to other women,” said Meketah.

Leaving their mark on the next generation.

“You have to start loving who you are, where you are, and then the journey becomes a little bit easier,” said LaVerne.

La Verne, Bonika, Meketah and Tawanna want to use their new viral status to celebrate 50 years of the Woo Woo's and honor their coach, Dr. Paulette Walker-Johnson, who is the only cheer coach in the CIAA Hall of Fame.

To help them officially honor their coach's legacy on campus, click here to donate and then select Woo Woo Legacy.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.