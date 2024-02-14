Heart disease is the number one killer of women. How you can get tested for a discount

RICHMOND, Va. --This month Bon Secours is offering a steep discount on a potentially life saving screening test.

February is designated American Heart Month. The American Heart Association encourages everyone to think about small changes they can make to prevent heart disease.

The Centers for Disease Control is encouraging women particular to focus on their cardiovascular health, listen to their bodies and speak up if something doesn’t feel right.

“The biggest thing to take away, is that women have different symptoms, and a lot of women don't realize that they're having cardiac symptoms until they're having a heart attack,” said Stacey Vann, a registered nurse of more than 25 years.

Over the course of her career, Vann says she’s seen many women with vague symptoms that were not what you typically think of for a heart attack— such as ear pain, a backache or mild heartburn.

At Bon Secours St. Mary’s, the cardiac rehab unit works to improve outcomes for patients with heart conditions through lifestyle changes that include diet and exercise.

Yet one preventative tool, a heart scan, will draw patients from near and far this month.

“My sister came down from Northern Virginia, because insurance doesn't cover it. That's why we run the special,” said Vann, who has also received a Coronary Calcium score.

For $115, you can get a painless and accurate scan that shows doctors any calcium or blockages in your coronary arteries before you ever experience symptoms. It could be a worthy investment for anyone seeking peace of mind due to known risks of heart disease such as a family history, age or lifestyle factors.

“I've personally known people who've had the cardiac CT, who had a high score ended up in the cath lab with a stent before they had any symptoms,” says Vann.

This month is the perfect time to be proactive about your heart health. Take that walk at lunchtime or spend time learning about the warning signs of a heart attack or stroke.

If you’d like to schedule a heart scan with Bon Secours, you can do that by calling (804) 627-5660.

