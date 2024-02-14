University of Richmond students launch new snack dip brand cooked up in the classroom

RICHMOND, Va. -- University of Richmond students are dipping into entrepreneurship with a food concept they whipped up as part of their coursework.

Born out of the school’s Bench Top Innovations course, Noosh (stylized NOOSH) launched online sales of its new baba ganoush product of the same name on Tuesday.

Baba ganoush is an eggplant-based dip and spread that’s similar to hummus. Noosh’s dip is pitched as a modern riff on the traditional Middle Eastern food, and features a citrusy, spicy flavor.

CEO and co-founder Owen Fleming said Noosh is competing not only with hummus but also things like salsa and guacamole for a slice of the health-conscious dip-and-sauce category. Noosh is marketing itself as vegan, low-calorie and suitable for a paleo diet, among other things.

