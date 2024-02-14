Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

University of Richmond students launch new snack dip brand cooked up in the classroom

noosh-ur-team-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
noosh-ur-team-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 6:41 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 06:41:05-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- University of Richmond students are dipping into entrepreneurship with a food concept they whipped up as part of their coursework.

Born out of the school’s Bench Top Innovations course, Noosh (stylized NOOSH) launched online sales of its new baba ganoush product of the same name on Tuesday.

Baba ganoush is an eggplant-based dip and spread that’s similar to hummus. Noosh’s dip is pitched as a modern riff on the traditional Middle Eastern food, and features a citrusy, spicy flavor.

CEO and co-founder Owen Fleming said Noosh is competing not only with hummus but also things like salsa and guacamole for a slice of the health-conscious dip-and-sauce category. Noosh is marketing itself as vegan, low-calorie and suitable for a paleo diet, among other things.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone