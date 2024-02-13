Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond educators working to inspire more girls to go into STEM fields

Developing a love of STEM fields can lead to limitless career opportunities. But those fields are dealing with an under-representation from women.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 10:00:07-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Developing a love of STEM fields can lead to limitless career opportunities.

But those fields are dealing with an under-representation from women.

That’s why administrators at Orchard House School in Richmond are hoping their female students become STEMINISTS.

"Girls and science? Learning?”, says science teacher Jennifer Brookman. “Oh my goodness gracious!"

"Fifth graders are working on the interplay of art and math”, says administrator and teacher Penn Ward. “Sixth graders are doing woodworking and engineering. Seventh graders in the backyard here are doing robotics and coding."

Student Skye Simon is loving it! “It was like my childhood dream to build a robot."

"There's still a lag in terms of the representation of women in STEM”, says Ward. “So for them to be able to see all the different possibilities is really important. Especially when they can see it's not a whiteboard with a monster math problem."

"Getting girls curious and interested in STEM fields where we're underrepresented anyway, hopefully it grows”, says Brookman. “It starts here”.

Rockets, robots, and ripsaws.

"The best thing this week has been when they realize that they're capable of doing something they did not imagine they could ever do", says Ward.

Building a love of STEM… is Building Better Minds.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Every day CBS 6 is Giving You A Voice. If you have a tip, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672. Be sure to leave your name, phone number and detailed description of your story idea.

📁CBS 6 News and WTVR.com are Giving You A Voice
Parents see body-cam video of their mentally ill son hours before he was killed Jesus said to feed the hungry. Hopewell city leaders have some thoughts. Video reveals what happened to Charles Byers before he was killed by police Virginia man with 'debilitating' sickle cell takes part in gene addition trial Leaders say access to homeless services is 'broken' in Richmond The crash broke her bones. Now she wants improvements at a Henrico intersection. They survived human trafficking. They hope their stories help stop the crime. Former officer accused of assaulting child enters plea deal Denny Hamlin talks Michael Jordan, podcasting, and being the villain of NASCAR Why grocery store manager urges Virginia lawmakers to mandate paid sick leave

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone