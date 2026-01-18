Why this Virginia mother is urging Spanberger to fight fentanyl crisis: 'One death is too many'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia mother who lost her daughter to fentanyl poisoning is urging Gov. Abigail Spanberger's new administration to prioritize fentanyl awareness and enforcement as the state continues battling the ongoing drug crisis.

Lisa Reed's 23-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, died of fentanyl poisoning five years ago in Newport News. Kaitlyn was battling depression and took what she believed was an antidepressant, but it was actually fentanyl.

"I just never would've thought in a million years that I would have buried a child," Reed said.

Reed has spent years traveling to the General Assembly, advocating for new laws and changes to address the fentanyl crisis.

"One death is too many from this drug," Reed said.

Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared during his final State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday that Virginia saw a nearly 60% decrease in fentanyl overdose deaths during his administration. Reed views this as progress that she hopes Spanberger will continue.

"And as we write this next chapter, we will focus on the security and safety of all our neighbors. And we will take action to prevent gun violence, to support Virginians struggling with addiction," Spanberger said in her inaugural address Saturday.

Reed is calling for stronger enforcement and prosecution under the new administration.

"I would like to see the new administration to support law enforcement and see people prosecuted," Reed said.

Her push for accountability stems from legislation passed last year allowing prosecutors to charge drug dealers with involuntary manslaughter if they sell fentanyl-laced drugs that result in death.

Reed believes fighting the fentanyl epidemic must start with education for young people.

"I think that we need to continue with making our children, our middle schoolers, our high schoolers, our college-age kids very aware of the dangers of getting medication from unreliable sources," Reed said.

WTVR CBS 6 reached out to Spanberger's administration to learn if any legislative action regarding fentanyl is planned. However, we had not received a response as of Sunday afternoon.

Reed continues advocating to ensure no other parent experiences the pain she has endured.

"I think about her, I think about how her life would be right now, how her daughter's life would be right now," Reed said.

