Orphaned Black Bear cubs get second shot at Wildlife Center of Virginia

WAYNESBORO, Va. -- Three orphaned Black Bear cubs are being nursed back to health at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro.

A construction crew in Orange County found the cubs on Valentine’s Day after they accidentally disturbed their den.

"These cubs are incredibly vulnerable,” Alex Wehrung, the Center’s Public Affairs Manager, said. “Their survival depends on specialized care and a quiet, stress-free environment. Thankfully, our team has extensive experience with bear cubs and is committed to giving them every chance to recover and one day return to the wild.”

Wildlife Center of Virginia

The cubs weigh less than two pounds each. While two of them were said to be in good health, the third suffered a deep cut on a hind leg, officials at the Wildlife Center of Virginia said.

Wildlife Center of Virginia

"The first few days are crucial for orphaned cubs," Dr. Karra Pierce, Director of Veterinary Services, said. “We focus on providing warmth, fluids, and specialized formula, and emergency veterinary care to address their immediate needs. Once they’re stabilized, we can begin to collaborate with DWR biologists and determine the best long-term course of action."

Wildlife Center of Virginia

While sharing the story, the Wildlife Center of Virginia also shared a link for individuals to donate to help support the center.

"By supporting the Wildlife Center you’re not just helping these three individuals, but also investing in the future of Virginia’s wildlife for generations to come," Wehrung said.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.