New exhibit at Virginia museum offers intimate look at 'Beatlemania' 60 years after it swept the nation

Posted at 11:00 AM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 11:00:08-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Feb. 7 marked 60 years since the Beatles first came to the U.S., and "Beatlemania" took over the country.

The Beatles made their legendary appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show. A record-setting 73 million people tuned in that evening, making it one of the biggest moments in television history.

A new exhibit at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk features an intimate look at the start of Beatlemania in the 1960s, from someone right in the heart of it. One of the Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney, took up photography as the Beatles rocketed to stardom. He never printed the photos, but they were uncovered in 2020.

The exhibit, called "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm," will be on view until April 7.

For more information, click here.

