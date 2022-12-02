Former medical director at Cumberland Hospital for Children charged with sex crimes

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- The former medical director of a children’s hospital in New Kent County has been charged with four felony sex crimes.
Dr. Daniel Davidow was indicted by a grand jury on November 21, according to court records.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery of someone who is incapacitated, and two counts of object sexual penetration by force.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers have learned that the accusers were patients at the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents.
The Problem Solvers have been investigating allegations of abuse and neglect against certain Cumberland staff members since 2019.
Davidow was terminated as the hospital’s chief medical officer in February 2020, shortly after the first CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigation report detailing some of the accusations against him.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
