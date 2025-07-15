Flooding causes 'major damage' to Petersburg National Battlefield road

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg National Battlefield issued a safety alert Tuesday after flooding caused "major damage."

"The Tour Road south of Route 36 [Oaklawn Boulevard] is closed to vehicles at the Eastern Front. Flooding has caused major damage to the road making it unsafe for vehicles," the park posted online. "We will update you when there is more information."

National Park Service Road damaged by rain and flooding at Petersburg National Battlefield

Flash flood warnings remained in effect across several Virginia cities and counties Tuesday morning after some areas received between 4 and 8 inches of rain overnight.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.