Flash Flood Emergency Petersburg/Colonial Heights until 7 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — Overnight night storms have triggered numerous Flash Flood warnings throughout the metro. Most expire at 5:30 am. Petersburg/Colonial Heights is extended until 7am



*FLASH FLOOD WATCH Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night*

Tuesday will remain very humid with a high in the upper 80s. Scattered storms will be possible again Tuesday afternoon and evening, with less coverage of storms Wednesday. Hotter weather with a continued chance for showers and storms is expected Thursday and Friday.

