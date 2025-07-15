Flash Flood Emergency Petersburg/Colonial Heights until 7 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — Overnight night storms have triggered numerous Flash Flood warnings throughout the metro. Most expire at 5:30 am. Petersburg/Colonial Heights is extended until 7am
WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia
*FLASH FLOOD WATCH Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night*
Tuesday will remain very humid with a high in the upper 80s. Scattered storms will be possible again Tuesday afternoon and evening, with less coverage of storms Wednesday. Hotter weather with a continued chance for showers and storms is expected Thursday and Friday.
Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.
STORM TRACKING LINKS:
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays
Local News