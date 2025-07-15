Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Flash Flood Emergency Petersburg/Colonial Heights until 7 a.m.

The threat of flash flooding continues
Flood warning and emergencies continue in parts of Virginia
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Overnight night storms have triggered numerous Flash Flood warnings throughout the metro. Most expire at 5:30 am. Petersburg/Colonial Heights is extended until 7am

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night*
Tuesday will remain very humid with a high in the upper 80s. Scattered storms will be possible again Tuesday afternoon and evening, with less coverage of storms Wednesday. Hotter weather with a continued chance for showers and storms is expected Thursday and Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

Flash Flooding on Sunday, July 13, 2025

Local News

'Significant flooding' strands drivers across Central Virginia

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

📱 Download the CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720-Stormy.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone