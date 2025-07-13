'Significant flooding' strands drivers across Central Virginia: 'Use extreme caution'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Numerous drivers were stranded in Petersburg and Colonial Heights as storms moving through Central Virginia unleashed torrential downpours that produced flash flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a "considerable" flash flood warning (level 2 of 3) around 2:30 p.m. for Petersburg and areas on I-95 just north of Petersburg, including Colonial Heights and parts of Prince George and Chesterfield counties until 5:30 p.m.

"Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area," NWS officials wrote. "Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

"Petersburg is experiencing significant flooding across multiple areas of the city," Petersburg Fire Rescue & Emergency Services posted around 3:30 p.m. "Fire units are actively responding to numerous calls, including vehicles trapped under water."

Officials said many low-lying areas and underpasses were completely submerged.

Drivers were asked to "use extreme caution" and residents were asked to "stay off the roads if possible."

"Please avoid driving through flooded streets," Petersburg officials wrote. "It only takes a small amount of water to stall your engine or sweep your vehicle off the road. Turn around, don’t drown."

Additionally, officials said multiple cars were stranded in high water under the train bridge along Boulevard in Colonial Heights as of about 2:50 p.m.

In Chesterfield County, Fire and EMS officials posted that there was high water on some roads like Ware Bottom Spring Road.

"Everyone was able to get out of the vehicle on their own," officials said. "Please, never drive through standing water or flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown!"

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Flooding on Ware Bottom Spring Road in Chesterfield County.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone said that after Saturday's storms, parts of the Richmond metro could see the "exact same thing" on Sunday afternoon.

Stone also warned that the pattern will continue on Monday and Tuesday.

Storms will be more widely scattered the rest of the week. Any storm that develops will have heavy rainfall and the potential for some strong gusts.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

