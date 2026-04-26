Train enthusiasts from as far as Germany flock to Virginia town: 'Like their Super Bowl'

ASHLAND, Va. — The 22nd annual Ashland Train Day brought railroad history, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities to historic downtown Ashland on Saturday.

Hosted by the Downtown Ashland Association, the event celebrated the town's deep connection to the railroad. Attendees watched some of the 90 trains that pass through the town daily and explored model train displays, a touch-a-truck exhibit, World War I vehicles, and international food trucks.

"We get to experience trains rolling right through the middle of our town every single day, but we want to invite the whole universe to come to the center of the universe and experience it for themselves," Louise Keeton, director of operations for the Downtown Ashland Association, said.

Keeton noted that Ashland was built around the train tracks and that the event attracts visitors from as far away as Germany.

"They have cameras that allow them to watch the trains coming through Ashland all day long, and this is like their Super Bowl," Keeton said.

FULL INTERVIEW: How Ashland's deep railroad roots brings community together

FULL INTERVIEW: How Ashland's deep railroad roots brings community together

The event also included a scavenger hunt and an Amtrak raffle for two East Coast tickets, with proceeds benefiting the Downtown Ashland Association.

"I think the secret is neighborly spirit," Keeton said.

"When people come together and show each other kindness and share the things that they love like trains, that keeps the smiles coming," Keeton said.

Organizers hope the event leaves a lasting impression on both locals and out-of-town visitors.

"I want them to know that Train Day is every day in Ashland, so they keep coming back to the center of the universe," Keeton said.

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