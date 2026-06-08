Governor Spanberger says Virginia budget deal is coming, shutdown will be avoided

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger says Virginia will have a budget by the end of the month and avoid a state government shutdown.

Spanberger made the comments at an event in Hanover on Monday, following a meeting between budget negotiators and the governor on Friday.

Lawmakers have been unable to reach an agreement on the budget, usually finished by April, with the central disagreement focused on whether to end a sales tax exemption for data centers.

Spanberger and the House don't want to end the exemption earlier than promised, while the Senate led by Senator Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) wants to end it now.

After Friday's meeting, Lucas called Spanberger a "data center diva" and said she wouldn't move from her position. Spanberger said she is committed to making sure data centers pay their fair share for energy consumption.

"I'm very heartened by the progress that we've made, and I don't want to get ahead of it by promising any timelines, but we are moving in a very strong direction," Spanberger said.

Spanberger also said there have been productive talks on the creation of a retail marijuana market. Despite her veto of legislation to do that, lawmakers hoped to include language establishing a retail marijuana market in the state budget.

Lawmakers will be back in Richmond on June 18 and 22 to vote on whatever budget deal is reached.

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