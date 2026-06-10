Prison time for ex-Hanover booster club president, ordered to pay restitution

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The former president of the Hanover High School Athletic Boosters was sentenced to prison time and ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution in Hanover Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

Online court records showed Janet Miller was sentenced to three years in prison with three years suspended for credit card fraud involving $1,000 or more within a six-month period.

The judge ordered Miller to pay $33,900 in restitution plus $461 in court costs.

The judge sentenced Miller to five years in prison with four years suspended and ordered to pay $433 in court costs for felony embezzlement involving $1,000 or more, according to the online records.

In February, Miller plead guilty to the 2024 crimes and prosecutors dropped a felony obtaining money by false pretense charge

Investigators with the Hanover Sheriff's Office said they started their case on February 10, 2025 and arrested Miller 16 days later.

The charges reflect that the money was allegedly embezzled from the Hanover High boosters club on December 7, 2024.

In 2018, while working as a corrections officer in Indiana, Miller was arrested and charged with official misconduct and having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. She was ultimately convicted and sentenced to two years, according to WTTV.

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