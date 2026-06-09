Farm Aid 2026: Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson, and Neil Young are coming to Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson, and Neil Young are coming to Virginia to headline Farm Aid 2026.

The annual music festival, which raises money to help farmers, is scheduled to take place at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff are also scheduled to perform at the festival.

"Family farmers grow our food and strengthen our communities. And when farmers struggle like they are now, communities feel it too," Farm Aid Founder Willie Nelson said. "The challenges farmers face threaten their livelihoods and put all of us at risk. We're bringing Farm Aid to Virginia to stand with the farmers and fishers who feed Hampton Roads and beyond — and to grow a food system that works for everyone."

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. ET. Ticket prices range from $85 to $350 and are available for purchase here.

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