Vehicle crashes through West Broad vape shop in overnight break-in, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burket

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a break-in at a Richmond vape shop where suspects drove a vehicle through the front window, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Griffin Vape Exotics on West Broad Street was broken into early Saturday morning when suspects crashed through the window to gain entry, according to those sources.

The vehicle police were searching for was later found abandoned in the 10000 block of Kings Tree Court, sources told Burkett.

It is unclear if police have made any arrests in connection with the break-in.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

