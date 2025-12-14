Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot inside Richmond McDonald's on Sunday morning, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot inside a McDonald's in Richmond on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of East Broad Street around 10 a.m. for a report of a shooting at the fast-food restaurant, according to Richmond Police. That is in the city's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital. There has been no word on the extent of his injuries.

No suspect information or additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
